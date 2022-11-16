Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly clo…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Saturday's winds …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Sunday, with temper…