Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

Local Weather

