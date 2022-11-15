 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News