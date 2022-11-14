Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
