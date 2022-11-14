Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.