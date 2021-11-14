 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. Low around 25F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

