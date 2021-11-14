Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. Low around 25F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's weat…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forec…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…