This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's weat…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forec…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…