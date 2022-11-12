Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.