This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly clo…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Saturday's winds …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.