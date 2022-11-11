Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
