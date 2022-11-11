Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.