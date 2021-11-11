This evening's outlook for Mason City: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Mason City Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
