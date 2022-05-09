May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.