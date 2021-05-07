This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
