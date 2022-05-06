This evening in Mason City: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…