Mason City's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
