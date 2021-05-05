This evening in Mason City: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
