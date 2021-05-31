May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.