May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.