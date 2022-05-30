This evening's outlook for Mason City: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
