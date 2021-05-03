May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.