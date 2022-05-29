May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Monday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Mason City, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 28 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.