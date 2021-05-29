This evening in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
