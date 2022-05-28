Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of sun and clouds.
