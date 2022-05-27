May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Mason City, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.