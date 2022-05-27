For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Mason City, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 d…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…