For the drive home in Mason City: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
