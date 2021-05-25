This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
