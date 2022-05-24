Mason City's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very warm and and windy during the day, but a cold front will be working across the state tonight and Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday
Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers & possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Cold front moving across Iowa Friday, lingering rain chance and chilly temperatures for the weekend
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest temperatures are yet to come. See when and where rain is most likely today through the weekend and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mason City. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…