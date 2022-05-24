May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.