For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Monday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. T…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't …
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't g…
Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…