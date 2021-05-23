 Skip to main content
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Monday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

