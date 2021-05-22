This evening in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
