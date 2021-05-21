 Skip to main content
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

