Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 20% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
