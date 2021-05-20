Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
