For the drive home in Mason City: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see…
Mason City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Mason City folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Don't g…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
This evening in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mason City area …
For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …