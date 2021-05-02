May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.