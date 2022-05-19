Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
