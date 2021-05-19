For the drive home in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Thursday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
