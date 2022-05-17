May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.