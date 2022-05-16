May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.