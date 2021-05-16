May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.