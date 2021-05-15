For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
