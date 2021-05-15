 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News