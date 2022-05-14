May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.