Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Peri…