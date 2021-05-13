 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

