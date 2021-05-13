For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Peri…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.