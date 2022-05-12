May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Windy early...isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.