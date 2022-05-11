This evening's outlook for Mason City: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
