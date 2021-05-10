Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
