May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

