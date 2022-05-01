Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
The storms have pushed off to the east and the severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Mason City. An area of light to moderate rain continues though and it could linger for a few hours.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is cal…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…