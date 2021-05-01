This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rai…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Mason City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Mason City folks should be prepared for hi…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City…
This evening in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mason City area …