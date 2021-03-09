This evening in Mason City: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
