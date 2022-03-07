Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.