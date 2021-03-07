Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
