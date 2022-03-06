This evening in Mason City: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degre…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 d…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 deg…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix…