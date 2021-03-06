Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.