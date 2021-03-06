This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
