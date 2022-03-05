This evening's outlook for Mason City: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then cloudy overnight. It will be windy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 26F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
