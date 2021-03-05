Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.